Don Mario Arturo Fernandez ha compartido este video:
Walker Gonzalez firma el libro verde #FinDeLaImpunidad
Una británica ingresa grave en el hospital después de sufrir el síndrome de shock tóxico tras ponerse un tampón https://t.co/HPonu8V9aM pic.twitter.com/6MrMJCXeD9
— Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) 11 de febrero de 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
@Brave survivor of sexual abuse reveals horrifying ordeal
EXCLUSIVE: Jessa Dillow Crisp, who is 29 and lives in Denver, Colorado, has bravely recounted how she overcame a childhood of being gang raped…dailymail.co.uk