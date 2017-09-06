6 CORAASAN manda almacenar agua, por precaución

@Suspendidas docencia en las 17 provincias en alerta roja, incluye el Gran Santo Domingo y PUCMM ambos recintos.

@Autorides Stgo. comenzaron alertar moradores en barrios riesgo inundaciones, estar alerta por si se precisa trasladarles a viviendas de relacionados.

@Centro Huracanes Miami ubico anoche a Irma en el Norte de Islas Leeward, Antillas Este

@ SITUACION DE IRME AL AMANECER DE ESTE MIERCOLES 6:…EYE OF POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE IRMAMOVING AWAY FROM BARBUDA AND TOWARD ST. MARTIN…SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————-LOCATION…17.9N 62.6WABOUT 35 MI…55 KM ESE OF ST. MARTINABOUT 145 MI…235 KM E OF ST. CROIXMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…185 MPH…295 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…914 MB…26.99 INCHESWATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:The Government of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane Warning forthe Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and aHurricane Watch for the Central Bahamas.The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued theTropical Storm Warning for Dominica.

