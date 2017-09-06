6 CORAASAN manda almacenar agua, por precaución

@
IMPORTANTE: CORAASAN INSTA A LA POBLACIÓN DE SANTIAGO A ABASTECERSE DE AGUA POTABLE COMO MEDIDA PREVENTIVA ANTE PASO DE HURACÁN IRMA.
@Conozca donde estaba a las 11 y para donde va el monstruo marino Irma, en http://www.cibao.news
@Suspendidas docencia en las 17 provincias en alerta roja, incluye el Gran Santo Domingo y PUCMM ambos recintos.
@Autorides Stgo. comenzaron alertar moradores en barrios riesgo inundaciones, estar alerta por si se precisa trasladarles a viviendas de relacionados.
@Centro Huracanes Miami ubico anoche a Irma en el Norte de Islas Leeward, Antillas Este
@@teleuniversoRD Centro Huracanes Fl mantiene Observancia Huracán para RD, desde Cabo Engaño hasta Montecristy
@ SITUACION DE IRME AL AMANECER DE ESTE MIERCOLES 6:…EYE OF POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE IRMA
MOVING AWAY FROM BARBUDA AND TOWARD ST. MARTIN…SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…17.9N 62.6W
ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM ESE OF ST. MARTIN
ABOUT 145 MI…235 KM E OF ST. CROIX
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…185 MPH…295 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…914 MB…26.99 INCHESWATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:The Government of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane Warning for
the Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and a
Hurricane Watch for the Central Bahamas.The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued the
Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
