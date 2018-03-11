12/Video Helicoptero Turismo Cae en East River Driver

NEW YORK — A tour helicopter apparently crashed into the East River Sunday evening—there was a massive search and rescue effort underway.

Emergency crews were converging at East 90th street.

There were reports of several people trapped and the aircraft was at least partially submerged.

Video posted to social media appeared to captured the moment of impact.

