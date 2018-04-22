22/Alcohol torna men en plumiferos !!!!

JODER, ESTO ES COMO PARA DEJAR DE BEBER POR SIEMPRE, A QUIEN SE LE JODE EL HIGADO PARECE COMO PAJARO…

WTG…. Do you knew that Males with cirrhosis. especially alcoholics, often have both hypogonadism ( small testicles) (including testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, decreased spermatogenesis) and femenization (gynecomastia, female habitus). The biochemical basis is not fully understood. Gonadotropin reserve of the hypothalamic-pituitary axis is often blunted. Circulating testosteron level are low, resulting mainly from decreased synthesis but also from increased peripheral conversion to estrogens. Level of estrogens other than estradiol are usually increased, but the relationship between estrogens and feminization is complex. Thesechanges are more prevalent in alcoholic liver disease than cirrhosis of other etiologies, suggesting that alcohol, rather than liver disease, may be the cause. In fact evidence indicates that alcohol itself is toxic to the testes. Por lo tanto…. cuanto más alcohol “te untas y dis que no bebistes”…. ” Pepito” se pone chiquito y quizas agoniza a causa del alcohol.



Jose Bin Abel‎ en La solidaridad islámica: Eso es un orfanato. No sé de cuál país árabe es, pero pobres niños hablan árabe Espero que vean ese video los autoridades y que encarselen a ese demonio. *Me encontré con Daniel Rivera, está más buenmozo y joven que cuando dirigía el JMCB. Le pregunte cuál era su secreto y me respondió: no como harina en ninguna de sus formas. WTG Alguien me explica? Ocean World obtiene certificación internacional Humane. WTG aun asi, mantienen animales en esclavitud, y la Dra. Lois de la Procuraduria Animal, se hace que no lo sabe…. Murio un gran hombre, municipe ejemplar, urologo prestante: Bonny Alvarez, padre de mis amigas Ali Alvarez y Alexa, Restos hoy Blandino, 12M Sepelio 5PM en 30 de Marzo 11 Flavia Aquino, Carmen Rosa Ruiz Batista y 9 personas más Comentarios

Anuncios