12/Alertan sobre posible pandemia de Dengue

It says that’s because the pre-conditions of abundant mosquito vector levels still exist and increased levels of dengue are being reported in Latin America and elsewhere.

The Trinidad-based CARPHA says it is imperative, as rainy season begins in many countries, that efforts to stop mosquitoes breeding be stepped up, especially for pregnant women and vulnerable populations, noting that dengue remains a global health problem and, like Zika and Chikungunya, there is no specific treatment for the disease.

“Although dengue is not new to the region, we need to gear up for the possibility of a severe outbreak. This virus has been increasing in frequency over the past 30 years. Reports from Latin America elsewhere show markedly increased dengue in recent months, so we in the Caribbean can expect it will soon be here,” CARPHA Executive Director, Dr James Hospedales said yesterday in observance of Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2018.