12/Alertan sobre posible pandemia de Dengue

Possibility of Severe Outbreak Of Dengue Fever
It says that’s because the pre-conditions of abundant mosquito vector levels still exist and increased levels of dengue are being reported in Latin America and elsewhere.
The Trinidad-based CARPHA says it is imperative, as rainy season begins in many countries, that efforts to stop mosquitoes breeding be stepped up, especially for pregnant women and vulnerable populations, noting that dengue remains a global health problem and, like Zika and Chikungunya, there is no specific treatment for the disease.
“Although dengue is not new to the region, we need to gear up for the possibility of a severe outbreak. This virus has been increasing in frequency over the past 30 years. Reports from Latin America elsewhere show markedly increased dengue in recent months, so we in the Caribbean can expect it will soon be here,” CARPHA Executive Director, Dr James Hospedales said yesterday in observance of Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2018.
Read more: http://www.caribbean360.com/news/caribbean-warned-to-prepare-for-possibility-of-severe-outbreak-of-dengue-fever#ixzz5FG5op14N
*Me dijeron, no doy fe, que el nuevo Ministro del Ambiente es un similar, del clan Ministro Peralta. Nos jodimos, otro Bauta con pase para Moya Pons. Esta media isla está condenada a joderse
*
Cada fracaso, derrota en los medios de la doctora Lois y Abelito, es para mí un triunfo personal. Pero, con el rechazo de los chocheros a la prohibición de Abel del uso de esa cosa anacrónica en el municipio, me sentí mal. Hoy están transporando a veces media docena de clientes gordos. Que malo es tener síndico sin pantalones