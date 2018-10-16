16/ Walker volvió a la Tv, Video fustigando sindico y Asociacion Cibao de Ahorros

VIDEO Walker protesta por porque gorilas uniformados de Abelitoo rompieron pierna de mujer anciana, haitiana, a la que embistieron para quitarle mercancías de buhonera que no se sabe donde van a parar/ Sigue preguntándose porque Felito asume función de vendedor de anuncios accionistas Aguilas/ Otra vez alude incongruencia Asociación del Cibao de Ahorros, apoye el Licey. VIDEO
Viktor Lyagushkin aims to show the “smallest creatures living with us in this enormous world” https://t.co/BMLfJNoLxy— National Geographic (@NatGeo) 16 de octubre de 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Protecting Wetlands Is Crucial To Save Communities From Hurricanes And Stormshttps://t.co/tipMzxWI9s#ClimateChange #HurricaneSeason #SaveOurOcean pic.twitter.com/ss8CST5BXR
— The TerraMar Project (@TerraMarProject) 16 de octubre de 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#TaylorSwift y #CamilaCabello protagonizaron el momento más tierno de los AMAs 2018 y tienes que verlas https://t.co/yCqNhibx7V
— E! Latin America (@EonlineLatino) 16 de octubre de 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js