16/ Walker volvió a la Tv, Video fustigando sindico y Asociacion Cibao de Ahorros

Publicado el 16 octubre, 2018 por

VIDEO Walker protesta por porque gorilas uniformados de Abelitoo rompieron pierna de mujer anciana, haitiana, a la que embistieron para quitarle mercancías de buhonera que no se sabe donde van a parar/ Sigue preguntándose porque Felito asume función de vendedor de anuncios accionistas Aguilas/ Otra vez alude incongruencia Asociación del Cibao de Ahorros, apoye el Licey. VIDEO

Viktor Lyagushkin aims to show the “smallest creatures living with us in this enormous world” https://t.co/BMLfJNoLxy— National Geographic (@NatGeo) 16 de octubre de 2018     https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

