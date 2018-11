Heridos graves y un muerto impactados por un auto en acera de calle, Manhattan

First responders in New York City were on the scene of a ‘mass casualty incident’ in Manhattan Monday evening after a car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk.

The incident occurred near Canal Street and Allen Street.

According to scanner traffic, more than seven people were struck—at least one fatally.

